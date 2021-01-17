Water main repair closes one lane on Shipyard Boulevard, boil advisory issued

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are making emergency repairs to a water main Sunday causing a partial lane closure of Shipyard Boulevard.
“CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 15 customers in the area of the break. All affected customers have been notified. Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” according to CFPUA.
Customers in the affected areas are asked to boil their water for one minute before consuming it or using bottled water.
“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing. Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink,” according to CFPUA.
