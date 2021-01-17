First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy and seasonably cool to start the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Heading into Monday we reflect on the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., your First Alert Forecast will feature a continuation of the seasonably cool temperatures. Elevated westerly-based breezes will add an extra chill to the air so expect “feels like” temperatures in the afternoon to be in the 40s and overnight in the lower 30s.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, temperatures will be rise to the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s ahead of the next front. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, but there is still uncertainty as to how much of the Cape Fear Region will be impacted. We will continue to fine tune the forecast in the days ahead!Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
