First Alert Forecast: breezy and bright ahead of a mid-week warming trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Happy Sunday! As the MLK Jr. holiday weekend continues, your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the seasonably cool temperatures we experienced yesterday. Plans outside should be a go, however westerly-based breezes will add an extra chill to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.
A dry stretch of 50-degree weather continues through Martin Luther King Jr. Day and through midweek. The next front arrives at the end of the week which will bring a few showers Thursday and Friday. We will fine tune the forecast in the days ahead!
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
