First Alert Forecast: breezy and bright ahead of a mid-week warming trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. Morning, Jan. 17, 2021
By Gabe Ross | January 17, 2021 at 3:45 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:10 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Happy Sunday! As the MLK Jr. holiday weekend continues, your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the seasonably cool temperatures we experienced yesterday. Plans outside should be a go, however westerly-based breezes will add an extra chill to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.

A dry stretch of 50-degree weather continues through Martin Luther King Jr. Day and through midweek. The next front arrives at the end of the week which will bring a few showers Thursday and Friday. We will fine tune the forecast in the days ahead!

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

