First Alert Forecast: breezy and bright Sunday, warming trend next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the MLK holiday weekend features cooler temperatures following the passage of a strong cold front. Plans outside should be a go, however, it will be breezy from time with the departure of the front.
A dry stretch of 50-degree weather continues through Martin Luther King Jr. Day through midweek. The next front arrives at the end of the week which will bring a few showers Thursday and Friday. We will fine tune the forecast in the days ahead!
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
