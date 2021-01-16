First Alert Forecast: a blustery and chilly Saturday in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the MLK holiday weekend features cooler temperatures following the passage of a strong cold front. Plans outside should be a go, with little in the way of precipitable moisture, however, cold condensing moisture in the upper atmosphere may produce additional cloud coverage in the afternoon.
Temperatures will run about ten degrees cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s at best.. Stiff westerly winds sustained at 20 mph will present a wind chill in the 40s for the afternoon. Gusts may ping 30 mph at times, so hold onto your hats as you go about your daily plans.
The dry stretch of 50-degree weather continues through Martin Luther King Jr. Day through midweek. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.