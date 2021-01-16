Eden Village offers first look during “tiny house” tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was an exciting day for people in the community as they got a glimpse in to the first “tiny house” at Eden Village. A new community being developed here in Wilmington that wants to give the homeless a forever home.
“We think they’re about 50 to 100 of them locally in our tri-county area so it’s a focused effort we’re not gonna solve homelessness there are incredible advocacy groups here in town incredible shelters that deal with certain term homelessness we’re looking at an effort to try to house the chronically homeless.” Tom Dalton, Head of Eden Village, Wilmington said.
In order to qualify for Eden Village, you must be homeless in Wilmington for at least one year, be on disability, and be single. Social workers Ursula Greene and Donna Evans say they are still accepting applications — and will do what they can to help any one in need.
“We email them will meet them wherever they need to meet at to give them an application we have them complete it and make sure they get everything done and we go from there,” Greene Said.
So far, they have raised over $1 million to fund the project, but need to raise about $2 million more. The plan is to have all the residents move in at the same time so they have a community feel right from the start.
The goal is to have all the residents move in by November 2021.
The cost to rent one these tiny homes is $300 a month and that includes everything --- both Ursula and Donna told me that will never change because they want to make sure it’s a affordable forever home.
If you would like to donate you can head over to Eden villages website and click on the donate tab.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.