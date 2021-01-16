City Council set to approve Wilmington Rail Trail master plan

“The Wilmington Rail Trail corridor should unfold in a three phase process. Phase 1 will consist of preparing the corridor for development by creating a drainage system and leveling the land. Also included in Phase 1 is the construction of the trail for use by the public. Phase 2 would implement the protective fencing of the trail and incorporate the public art and amenities that are laid out further in this chapter. The implementation of the fence would need to be coordinated with NCDOT to explore the fencing options as they can be incorporated into the trail as a safety precaution that is also sculptural and aesthetic in nature. The final phase is the build-out of the passenger rail service, completing the rail component of the multimodal corridor,” according to the plan.