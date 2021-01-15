Wilmington woman sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty in stabbing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing another woman while they were both passengers in a car last September.
Arrmanah Crawford pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Thursday morning. She received an active sentence of five months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised probation. She also received a suspended sentence of 25-42 months should she violate the terms of her probation.
“Judge Kent Harrell also imposed 24 hours of community service, mental health treatment, court costs and fines, and ordered no contact with the victim,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Crawford originally was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after the Sept. 1 incident.
According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the 29-year-old victim initially told officers that the attack happened while she was sitting on a bench at Greenfield Park but later admitted Crawford stabbed her while they two were riding in a car on 17th Street.
“Crawford began muttering strange things, and then stabbed her,” said the victim of the attack.
