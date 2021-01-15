Suspect arrested after deputy pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Market St., New Centre Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A law enforcement pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash near Market Street and New Centre Drive Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said vice officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on Cody Rayburn at a Market Street hotel, but he refused to comply, jumped into his SUV and took off, ramming two detective vehicles.
Officers pursued him down Market Street, and while attempting to stop him, Rayburn’s vehicle crossed over a concrete median and struck an SUV head-on, the sheriff’s spokesperson said. The detectives then ran into the back of Rayburn’s vehicle as a result of the initial crash.
The spokesperson said Rayburn is in custody under multiple felony warrants, including methamphetamine, assault with a deadly weapon, and eluding arrest.
The victims in the SUV that Rayburn hit were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The eastbound lanes of Market Street near New Centre were closed to traffic for around two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
As of 12:40 p.m., those lanes have reopened to drivers.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.