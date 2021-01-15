Pender County Health Department adjusts vaccination priorities in line with state guidelines

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Pender County Health Department announced updated vaccine prioritization guidelines Thursday to include residents age 65 years and older in the second group currently being vaccinated.
“We are changing our procedures in order to follow the state guidelines that were announced today,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services director. “Eligible individuals may call to be placed on the vaccination call-back list. As supplies of the vaccine are received, they will be contacted to schedule an appointment.”
Those eligible to schedule an appointment for vaccination are asked to call (910) 259-1230 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated vaccination priority groups Thursday to lower the age requirement for the second phase of vaccinations to 65, and simplified the roll-out to just five priority groups.
The new guidelines for the latest phases can be found on the county website or on the state website.
