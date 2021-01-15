New Hanover County expecting 3,900 more vaccines next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health anticipates receiving 3,900 vaccines from the state in the coming week; although, the delivery date is not confirmed yet.
Upon receipt of the vaccine, the county will transfer some of the shipment to local healthcare partners and will open up appointments for adults over 65 in addition to healthcare workers, in accordance with the state’s updated vaccination guidelines.
“We can’t open appointments for specific days until we know exactly when the vaccine will be here in our county, and—at this time—we don’t know what day that will be,” said Health & Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We will also be transferring some of the vaccine we receive to our local healthcare partners that are approved vaccinators through the state. By sharing the vaccine and utilizing partner resources, we will be able to get the vaccine into our community as soon as possible.”
Until the county receives confirmation of the delivery date, no appointments are being scheduled and no wait list is available.
Since December 22, when the county received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, New Hanover County Public Health has vaccinated around 7,770 people in the community with their first dose, and has administered nearly all of the vaccine supply on hand.
Residents can sign up for vaccine updates here.
For those who will need a second dose in the coming weeks, you won’t need to schedule a new appointment. Further instructions will be sent by the county and you will be provided with a reserved time prior to your vaccine due date. Please call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 for further information.
