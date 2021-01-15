New Hanover County expecting 3,900 more vaccines next week

“We can’t open appointments for specific days until we know exactly when the vaccine will be here in our county, and—at this time—we don’t know what day that will be,” said Health & Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We will also be transferring some of the vaccine we receive to our local healthcare partners that are approved vaccinators through the state. By sharing the vaccine and utilizing partner resources, we will be able to get the vaccine into our community as soon as possible.”