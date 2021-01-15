Get Fit With 6: Tips for getting started with an exercise routine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Between the covid pandemic and New Year’s resolutions, many of you are looking for a way to get started with some kind of work out routine.
Before the pandemic I attended a boot camp style class 2-3 times a week and tried to run for 30 minutes as often as I could. I also changed the way I eat.
Well, like many other things that all changed and I’ve found myself 10 pounds heavier and trying to get back to a workout routine.
My first step was going to talk to my personal trainer Amy Stewart with Back to Basics Personal Training but the tips she gave me you can easily do at home.
Here’s what Amy suggested.
- Set a goal. What do want you want to do lose weight, gain strength and muscle, build up you endurance? The choice is up to you.
- Make a plan. How many days can you commit to? That depends on your schedule but make it something you can stick to.
- Hold yourself accountable. Tell someone else your plan, write it on a calendar.
Then we got my measurements including body weight, waist and bust. You don’t have to do that but it’s a good way to track your progress because loosing inches is just as important as losing weight.
Next Amy went over some basic exercises that can be done at home.
Cardio warm up 5-10 minutes, brisk walk, jumping jacks, burpees, anything that gets the blood flowing to the muscles.
Push-ups 3 sets, 10-12 reps either modified version with your knees on the ground or the advanced version.
Squats 3 sets, 10-20 reps. Feet shoulder width apart, arms to your sides to start, go down making sure your glutes go back behind you and your arms go out in front.
Walking lunges. Extend your right leg out, straight down with your left come back to that position and then alternate as you go.
Wall sits. Legs should be table-top, put your arms up against the wall, chest is out, shoulders back. Hold for 1-2 minutes.
Cardio to end 20 minutes
Keep this up for two weeks then check your progress.
