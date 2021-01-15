First Alert Forecast: strong front to bring rain, slice temps

Ahead of the front, fading sunshine and feisty south breezes will give temperatures enough fuel to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs Friday afternoon. If you have late afternoon or evening plans, watch for a solid or broken line of showers and downpours as the front makes its closest pass. Behind the departing front, the weekend ought to have dry skies, chillier daytime high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and frosty or freezing nighttime lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.