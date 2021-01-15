First Alert Forecast: strong front to bring rain, slice temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast through this evening and the MLK holiday weekend hinges on the approach and passage of a strong cold front. If you have late afternoon or evening plans, watch for a solid or broken line of showers and downpours as the front makes its closest pass. As the evening progresses, skies will become clear and temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s.