First Alert Forecast: strong front to bring rain, slice temps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast through this evening and the MLK holiday weekend hinges on the approach and passage of a strong cold front. If you have late afternoon or evening plans, watch for a solid or broken line of showers and downpours as the front makes its closest pass. As the evening progresses, skies will become clear and temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s.
Behind the departing front, Saturday and Sunday ought to have dry skies, chillier daytime high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and frosty or freezing nighttime lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Cold air in the upper atmosphere may spark the development of some cumulus clouds Saturday afternoon, but slim to none odds of producing showers.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.