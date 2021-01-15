Duke’s AD Kevin White to retire this summer

“To be sure, I have been so lucky to serve a number of world class institutions, a zillion terribly gifted student-athletes, the very best coaches in the business, amazing administrative teams and highly successful departments, as well as countless of the most committed benefactors and fans, while being most graciously supported by fellow administrative and faculty colleagues, and specifically, eight college and university presidents,” White said. “Given that, I must convey a very special thank you to Dick Brodhead, who very generously invited me to serve Duke University, and to Vince Price, who inherited a senior citizen Vice President/Director of Athletics and could not have been more supportive and personally accommodating.