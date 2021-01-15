Deputies search for missing 15-year-old last seen Monday

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old who was last seen on Monday.
Dalton Lee Youngs was reported missing after he was last seen on Mackerel Street in Supply, wearing blue jeans, a plain white t-shirt, and black sandals.
He’s six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at (910) 398-1243 or call 911.
