WPD: Woman hit pedestrian with car about three years after committing similar crime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A female pedestrian was run over in the Houston Moore area Thursday afternoon by a woman who fled the scene.
Around 3:30 p.m. Wilmington police responded to a call from 1503 Moore Plaza and discovered a 20-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle; she was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries and is now in a critical but stable condition.
The victim had been involved in an argument with 22-year-old Shadasia Ellison who then, police say, purposely ran the woman over and fled the scene.
Ellison was located a few miles from the scene and taken into custody. Ellison has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Armed Robbery (for taking the victim’s cell phone), and two counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse (for hitting the victim with a vehicle while children were inside the vehicle). Additional charges are pending.
Around three years ago, Ellison committed a similar crime. On January 9, 2018, she purposely hit 19-year-old Tameka Cooper with her vehicle in the 1400 block of Willard St.
Cooper suffered a minor leg injury and Ellison was charged with Child Abuse, Felony Hit and Run with Injury, Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Probation Violation.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.