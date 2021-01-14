Leland Police searching for larceny suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is looking to the public for some help in identifying a larceny suspect.
Through its Facebook page, the department has posted a picture of a man it believes is connected to a larceny that took place at the Leland Walmart location on January 9, 2021. The department does not mention what was taken or what time of day the incident happened.
According to the Facebook post, anyone with information that could be helpful should contact Officer M. Whitmire at 910-685-3485 or any officer at the Leland Police Department.
