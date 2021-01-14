First Alert Forecast: temps to take a stab at 60

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features sun intervals and high temperatures nearing 60 for Thursday, a trip to the frosty 30s Thursday night, and then another shot at 60 or higher Friday. For Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region, temperatures have not managed to crack 60 since January 3, so you might call this short-term forecast a breakout!
Your longer-term forecast opens with a sharp, showery cold front Friday night and a ten-ish-degree post-front temperature drop for Saturday. Catch those digits and much more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
