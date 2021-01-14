Driver hits bear and flips truck, sustains no injuries

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - A man ran over a black bear and flipped his pick-up truck while driving along NC-133 near Boiling Spring Lakes Wednesday evening.
According to State Highway Patrol (SHP), the single-vehicle incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and the male driver was uninjured. The bear was deceased when the SHP arrived on the scene.
The trooper who confirmed the incident said the bear may have died earlier as the truck sustained no visible, front-end damage.
