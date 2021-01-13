Wilmington Health becomes first local provider to offer vaccine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of places you can get a coronavirus vaccine is growing.
Until this week, New Hanover County Public Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center were the only authorized vaccinators in the county. Today, Wilmington health received a shipment of vaccines to give to patients 75 and older.
“There’s only, right now in our county, in our community, three organizations that can vaccinate patients. Wilmington Health is one of them,” said CEO Jeff James. “I think it would be a disservice to the community to only open this to our own patients. We need to open it up to the community, so that’s what we’ve done.”
Although the announcement was just made this morning, James said they’ve already answered an overwhelming number of calls.
“I was just on a call related to our phone lines and they’re already backed up. We’re staffing them as fast as we can. Vaccines are limited but we’re going to do the best we can to vaccinate as fast as we possibly can.”
Wilmington Health has 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. To schedule an appointment, visit WilmingtonHealth.com or call 910-407-5115.
Other health care providers can now enroll to be able to administer the vaccine as well.
