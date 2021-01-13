Trevor Donovan talks about his new Hallmark movie, and the chances of returning to Wilmington

“He’s been out of the circuit for about a year and a half because of a knee injury and he’s looking to get back in it,” Donovan said. “You know, he’s on the older end of the athlete scale. So, this is kind of his last shot. He’s having a hard time finding a coach, people think his time has kind of passed. Until he runs into his old childhood friend, played by Charlotte Sullivan. She coached him before he became a professional and long story short, my manager figures out our dynamic is great and talks her into coaching me again.”