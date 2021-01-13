‘This is the way’: N.C. road sign reminds community to be like the Mandalorian and always wear masks

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Sunset Beach are hoping a wildly popular “Star Wars”-themed television show will help remind the community to be vigilant about their mask-wearing.
A road sign sits on the sidewalk near the busy intersection of N.C. 904 and N.C. 179 and its message to drivers: “Mandalorians always wear their masks. This is the way.”
Mando, the titular character on the hit Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian,” always wears his iconic battle helmet which Mandalorian creed dictates he never remove. Mando will also end conversations with other like-minded Mandalorians with “this is the way,” a quick acknowledgement of their shared beliefs.
Sgt. Blaine Cully, who is described as a Star Wars aficionado and moonlights as a Stormtrooper in his spare time, is credited with coming up with the sign.
“Sgt. Cully tries to add some flair to his safety messages and has done a great job of grabbing people’s attention as they pass by,” said Chief Ken Klamar.
