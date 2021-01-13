Sheriff’s Office: K-9 unit halts theft of trailer belonging to Scout troop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks to one of its K-9 units, a potential theft of a Boy Scout troop’s trailer was halted, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
“While on Patrol Monday night K-9 Deputy Day noticed a green Chevrolet pickup circling the area near Oleander and College Rd.,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Dep. Day was able to relocate the vehicle in close proximity in a gravel parking lot next to Wesley Memorial UMC where buses, vans, and trailers were parked for the church and Boy Scout Troop 26.”
Officials say that Deputy Day, his K-9 Timo and two detectives approached on foot and located two suspects - David Hensen and Johnny Willis.
“The suspects had just hooked up a BSA Troop trailer to their vehicle and were in the process of stealing the trailer when apprehended,” the news release states. “Willis was located behind a second trailer that had fresh damage to the rear door but was not entered.”
Willis was charged with larceny, conspiracy and injury to real property while Hansen was charged with larceny and conspiracy.
