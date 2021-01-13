Oak Island closes several facilities, moves services virtual due to COVID-19

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island is moving several town services to online only, restricting walk-in services due to COVID-19.
“Beginning at Noon on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 walk-in access to the public will be restricted for the Oak Island Town Hall, Police Station, all Fire Stations, and Public Services Buildings until further notice,” according to a press release.
The Recreation Center, Oak Island Pier, 801 Ocean Event Center, and the Oak Island Par 3 Golf Course will remain open; both the pier and golf course will be credit card or exact change only.
“The restricted access comes in response to recent COVID-19 exposures among Town staff; and is an effort to prevent further spread, while providing for the safety of the public and Town employees. Until noted otherwise, business with the Town of Oak Island will be conducted via phone, email, or through use of the Town Dropbox, located on SE 47th Street (in the gravel parking lot by the basketball court),” according to the release.
“Specific Town services may be accessed through the following options:
- Town Hall / General Information can be accessed by phone at 910-201-8001 (please leave a voicemail and your call will be returned) or email info@ci.oak-island.nc.us.
- Water / Sewer Service applications should be placed in the Town Dropbox at SE 47th Street. Applications, along with any billing questions can be emailed to cgaddy@ci.oak-island.nc.us, or faxed to 910-278-1711. Payments via credit card can be received by calling 910-201-8009.
- Building Inspections will continue as normal, with in-person meetings restricted to those initiated by Town staff. Live Remote Inspections may also be performed as approved. Permit applications can be submitted to permits@ci.oak-island.nc.us, by fax at 910-278-1811, or via the Town Dropbox. For full information, call 910-278-5024 or visit www.OakIslandNC.com/DS.
- Police Department & Fire Stations may be contacted for general business at 910-278-5595 or okipolice@ci.oak-island.nc.us for the Police; and 910-278-1000 or okifire@ci.oakisland.nc.us for the Fire. As always, in the event of an emergency, call 911.
- Public Services such as Water Maintenance, Sewer, Public Works, and Stormwater, will still be in operation. To report maintenance issues, or to check on the status of a service request contact Public Works at 910-201-8083 or Public Utilities at 910-201-8007, or via the Contact Us page of the Town website.”
