North Carolina Guardsmen to assist with security for inauguration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper mobilized 550 North Carolina National Guardsmen to support authorities in Washington, DC and North Carolina Wednesday amid ongoing security concerns about the upcoming inauguration.
Approximately 200 NC Guardsmen will assist with security needs in Washington, DC and close to 350 National Guard personnel will support state and local authorities in Raleigh in an effort to protect residents and property. The deployment of an additional 10-person joint communications team had already been planned to support the inauguration.
North Carolina is one of dozens of states providing personnel to Washington, DC to provide assistance prior to and during the Presidential inauguration on January 20.
Every American has the right to peacefully assemble and protest; however, the decision to mobilize National Guard is based on threats of significant, large-scale protests.
“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe. I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation,” said Governor Cooper.
The NC National Guard personnel will not be operating as front-line law enforcement; they will establish checkpoints and provide site security to protect critical infrastructure.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.