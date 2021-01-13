UPDATE: New Hanover County officials say all appointments for new supply of vaccines are now full

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than three hours after announcing it had received a shipment of 955 COVID-19 vaccines, New Hanover County Public Health now says all appointments for the new supply have been booked.
County officials say they booked all 955 appointments for residents who are 75 years and older to receive their first dose of the vaccine on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The county is not currently taking names for a waiting list, but residents can sign up for COVID-19 updates here and will receive an email when new appointments are available and the call center is open for scheduling.
In addition to Public Health, NHRMC and Wilmington Health are able to administer vaccinations to their patients who are eligible. As additional vaccine supply is received from the state, the county will open additional appointments and continue working with these partners, as well as other healthcare partners and clinics that receive state approval, to ensure that even more people who are eligible in the county can receive the vaccine.
Since December 22, when the county received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, Public Health has vaccinated 6,618 people in the community with their first dose and administered more than 98% of the county’s total first-dose vaccine shipments, prior to the new shipment being received this week.
