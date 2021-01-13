New Hanover County K-9 assists in meth bust

William Jamison Hurt and Brittany Corbett (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | January 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 2:31 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A K-9 helped the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office make a drug bust earlier this month.

According to officials, William Jamison Hurt and Brittany Corbett have been charged with multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Jan. 2.

“Deputies with the K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2nd & Greenfield Streets involving a vehicle Hurt is known to drive,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “During the vehicle stop, Detectives identified Hurt as the driver and Brittany Corbett as the front seat passenger. K-9 Deputy Hook with K-9 Oscar indicated a positive alert for narcotics.”

During a search of the vehicle, detectives reportedly located more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of Fentanyl and marijuana.

Hurt and Corbett both received $300,000 secured bonds.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office K-9 Oscar
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office K-9 Oscar (Source: NHCSO)

