New Hanover County K-9 assists in meth bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A K-9 helped the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office make a drug bust earlier this month.
According to officials, William Jamison Hurt and Brittany Corbett have been charged with multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Jan. 2.
“Deputies with the K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2nd & Greenfield Streets involving a vehicle Hurt is known to drive,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “During the vehicle stop, Detectives identified Hurt as the driver and Brittany Corbett as the front seat passenger. K-9 Deputy Hook with K-9 Oscar indicated a positive alert for narcotics.”
During a search of the vehicle, detectives reportedly located more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of Fentanyl and marijuana.
Hurt and Corbett both received $300,000 secured bonds.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.