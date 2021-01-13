Massive great white shark ‘Nukumi’ pings off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At 17-feet-long and 3,541 pounds, the great white shark Nukumi is a big fish, and she has steadily been making her way south from the Maine and Nova Scotia waters since October. Now, after spending some time near Cape Lookout, shes been spotted twice off the coast of the Cape Fear region.
It’s hard to tell just what types of animals are swimming off the coast of the, but thanks to technology and the researchers at OCEARCH, we’re able to track the patterns and habits of just a few of them.
OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals. Nukumi’s latest ping was on Tuesday morning, just off the coast of Pleasure Island.
“Nukumi, pronounced noo-goo-mee, is named after the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi’kmaq people, a culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces (particularly Nova Scotia). With the new data we’ve collected, this matriarch will share her wisdom with us for years to come,” according to OCEARCH.
Nukumi is not the only fish in the area though, Rose, another female great white shark, is also hanging out in our area, although, she is considerably smaller than Nukumi coming in at 10 feet in length and 600 pounds. Both sharks were tagged in Nova Scotia in early October and have traveled thousands of miles since.
