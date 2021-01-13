Group holds drive-by protests against Congressman Rouzer over election vote

“The Electoral Count Act, the law which governs the process for which a member of the House and the Senate can challenge the validity of an Electoral slate submitted by a state, is not new. It was enacted in 1887 as a result of contested elections in three states in the presidential election of 1876. Since then the Act has been utilized to object to a respective state’s slate of electors in the 1969, 2001, 2005, and 2017 Electoral counts leading up to this one. The debate that took place January 6 was grounded in law and precedent and based on changes to state election laws and procedures that were made by individuals and third parties — not the state legislatures as required by the U.S. Constitution.”