First Alert Forecast: temps to perk up now, dive this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice winter Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. After some early fog, expect sunshine and light west-southwest winds to give temperatures a boost toward highs in the upper 50s. A few backyards may even manage to crack 60. In any case, readings will reach a few ticks higher than Tuesday, when Wilmington only officially managed a high of 50.
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a small shower chance Wednesday night, a more substantial rain chance along a speedy cold front Friday night, and a chillier weekend. Catch that and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.