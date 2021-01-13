First Alert Forecast: bright and seasonably warm through Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice winter Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. A small shower chance Wednesday night, a more substantial rain chance along a speedy cold front Friday night, and a chillier weekend.
For the remainder of the week enjoy mostly sunny skies and plenty of dry time. Seasonably warm temperatures will last through the end of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A stray shower is possible Friday and Saturday but the best chance for a scattered showers will be Friday evening and overnight as a front crosses the Carolinas. Temperatures will chill down over the weekend with highs back to the lower 50s and nights near freezing.
Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
