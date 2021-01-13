As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, PCS Board of Education members discuss school operations

As of January 11th in Pender County, there are 2850 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and a positivity rate of 18.5%. Vaccinations are being scheduled; however, more supplies are needed. The presenter with the health department said teachers and support staff over age 50 will be vaccinated in Group 2 of Phase 1b. Those under age 50 will be included in Group 3. Information about transitions to different vaccination phases will be on the website and Facebook page when available.