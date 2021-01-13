Columbus County Schools to remain 100% virtual until February

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education announced Wednesday that district schools will continue to provide remote-only instruction through the end of the month, “due to spiking [COVID-19] numbers.”
“We apologize for the change, and understand this is a major inconvenience. Safety is our first priority,” the district stated in a post on Twitter.
A spokesperson for the school district issued the following statement regarding the board’s decision:
Based on the great surge of current cases we are experiencing with staff and students, an additional two weeks will greatly decrease exposure risks to adults and children in our school buildings
The district said schools will remain 100% virtual until at least Feb. 1.
