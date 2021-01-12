Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

Cahill’s order included an email from Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette, who requested that the trials be separated in a way Cahill deemed fair, after he learned that each defendant planned to have co-counsel or legal support in court. Barnette wrote that he looked at the courtroom’s configuration and concluded social distancing couldn’t be enforced in that space with so many people. Barnette wrote he believed the courtroom could handle up to three defendants at once.