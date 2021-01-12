COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks crayons and colored pencils with ‘Color Me Happy’ project

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s undoubtedly one of the best tools for children to express their creativity. Crayola Crayons, the first crayons ever manufactured, were invented by Binney and Smith in 1902 and first sold in 1903. Since then, they, along with different versions of wax crayons, have been a staple in classrooms around the world.
Mrs. Cotton, a pre k-2 teacher at Williams Township Elementary School near Whiteville, is in need of crayons and colored pencils for her classroom. She’s asking for donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. She’d like for her students to be able to take some home to use for their art homework.
“Most of the children in my class do not have crayons at home,” Martha Cotton says on her Donors Choose page. “I have been sending some home for them in their packets but I do not have enough for all of them. In my take home packets I include several art projects. I did a lady bug and cut the pieces for them to put together and they had to color the wings red and the dots on the wings black. They really enjoy art and sending us pictures of their work.”
Mrs. Cotton had an original goal of $242. She now only needs $142, thanks to a $100 donation from Port City Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, the sponsor of WECT’s Community Classroom.
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Cotton’s project, click here.
