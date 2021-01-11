Wilmington police charge 19-year-old with intentionally hitting teen pedestrian with his car

By WECT Staff | January 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:50 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department has arrested and charged a 19-year-old after investigators say he intentionally struck a teenager with his car earlier this week.

William Logan Buck, 19, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony hit-and-run.

According police officials, Buck was driving a dark in color Chevrolet Impala when he struck the 16-year-old male victim at the MLK Center, located at 401 South Eighth Street, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Prior to the incident, the two were reportedly involved in a dispute.

The teen was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures. Earlier this week, he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Buck’s bond information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.

