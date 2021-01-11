Pender County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing teen

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday night by her family.
“The subject, Gail Ann Marie Bennett, is a 17- year old white female, described as being about 5′6″, and weighing about 264 pounds. She has blue eyes, dyed black hair with a red undercut and is light in complexion. She was last seen wearing a rust-colored tie dye hoodie, blue jeans, and black Converse sneakers. She was last known to be in the Hampstead area of Pender County. May be headed toward Jacksonville or Sneads Ferry,” according to the PCSO.
The sheriff’s office has listed her as a possible runaway.
“If you see Gail or know of her whereabouts, please contact Detective Rackovan at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515. Please refer to case # 2021-00117 when calling,” the sheriff’s office concluded.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.