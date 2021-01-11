Pender County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing teen

“The subject, Gail Ann Marie Bennett, is a 17- year old white female, described as being about 5′6″, and weighing about 264 pounds. She has blue eyes, dyed black hair with a red undercut and is light in complexion. She was last seen wearing a rust-colored tie dye hoodie, blue jeans, and black Converse sneakers. She was last known to be in the Hampstead area of Pender County. May be headed toward Jacksonville or Sneads Ferry,” according to the PCSO.