Mobile pharmacy event will provide free over-the-counter medications to those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those in need of over-the-counter medications can head to the Mobile Free Pharmacy event taking place at Wilmington Health on Jan. 15. The event is being hosted by NC MedAssist and Humana.
“All Mobile Free Pharmacy events will be held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile/ and selecting the New Hanover event,” according to a press release. “Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.”
Past events have served around 1,000 people at times and volunteers are needed to help ensure the event runs smoothly.
“NC MedAssist is partnered with safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. However, the charitable organization is still actively seeking volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from the community. Any available individuals can sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer,” according to the release.
“Our North Carolina team is proud to partner with NC MedAssist here in New Hanover County and across the state to bring resources to those in need in our community,” said Humana’s North Carolina Director Patrick Farley. “We want everyone to stay healthy this winter and to have the medicines needed to combat flu and cold season.”
The ongoing pandemic has made it difficult for organizations to host events and serve the community, but many have adapted.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with Humana is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”
Participants at the event can also get more information on organization’s Free Pharmacy Program that provides free prescription medications to those who need it.
