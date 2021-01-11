First Alert Forecast: speedy shower system on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you enjoyed that seasonably chilly but gloriously sunny and dry weekend! Your First Alert Forecast for Monday features a gradual return to moisture with sun fading behind thickening clouds and the risk for a few afternoon or evening showers. Expect temperatures to have grown from frosty levels early to cool lower and middle 50s in the afternoon before falling to the 40s in the night.
Your First Alert Forecast quickly toggles back to dry after Tuesday morning and stays there for a while. Catch details on that - plus continued wintry temperatures - in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can tap into a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.