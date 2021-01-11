East Bladen girls basketball program canceled for two weeks due to COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Seven individuals associated with the East Bladen girls basketball team have been deemed close contacts to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the suspension of basketball-related activities.
“Effective January 11, 2021, the East Bladen Girls’ Varsity Basketball team has canceled workouts and competitive play through January 21 due to COVID-19 issues,” according to a press release.
The decision to suspend activities came from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association after being notified of the situation, directing the school to postpone any contests during the quarantine time.
“Previously scheduled games that will not be played during the quarantine period are South Columbus, East Columbus, and West Bladen. A decision has not been made as to whether a make-up game will be scheduled between these schools,” according to the release. “The girl’s team will return to workouts and competitive play on January 22. Their remaining scheduled games will be held on January 22, 26, 29, February 2, 5, 9, 12, and 19 which is the last game of the season.”
The county health department is working to investigate the situation and to identify anyone who might have been in close contact with the COVID-19-positive individual.
“Any impacted person/s who were determined to be in close contact with the infected individual have all been notified effective January 9. Those that were in close contact will remain off-campus for up to 14 calendar days to ensure that there will not be any potential further spread. If the health department does not contact you directly, you have not been identified as a close contact,” according to the release.
