Cape Fear Regional Jetport requests rezoning to allow for commercial operations on airport land

“The first portion of Airport property to be rezoned is a 0.7-acre tract off Long Beach Road that includes the old Airport terminal building and the Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle building. This area has long been used for commercial purposes (i.e. the bait & tackle shop) however has been zoned as Airport District until this point,” according to the request. “As this area has been used for commercial purposes previously and was the site of the Airport’s terminal building until relocating to their new terminal building off Airport Road in 2019...”