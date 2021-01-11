Cape Fear Regional Jetport requests rezoning to allow for commercial operations on airport land

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - In a bid to become financially self-sufficient the Cape Fear Regional Jetport is asking the Town of Oak Island to approve the rezoning of two pieces of land on the airport’s property to allow for commercial development.
“The first portion of Airport property to be rezoned is a 0.7-acre tract off Long Beach Road that includes the old Airport terminal building and the Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle building. This area has long been used for commercial purposes (i.e. the bait & tackle shop) however has been zoned as Airport District until this point,” according to the request. “As this area has been used for commercial purposes previously and was the site of the Airport’s terminal building until relocating to their new terminal building off Airport Road in 2019...”
The request further explains regardless of the commercial uses, it will likely not generate more traffic than the previous terminal building did. In 2018 the state granted the airport $3 million for improvements and expansion.
The second part of the request is for 5.2 acres and is currently undeveloped located next to the Town of Oak Island Convenience Store.
“This Airport property is located on the opposite side of Airport Road from the rest of the airfield rendering it unusable for airfield purposes. Though this area is proposed to be low density residential on the future land use map, this designation was prior to Airport Road being relocated to its current alignment and commuter operations being shifted to the west side of the airfield off of Airport Road,” according to the request.
“Overall, rezoning of these two portions of Airport property will allow for additional commercial opportunities not currently available which will provide economic benefits for both the Airport and the Town of Oak Island while providing little to no negative impacts to the neighboring community,” it concludes.
The town’s Planning Board has already heard the request and voted unanimously to approve a statement of consistency and reasonableness for the request. The Town Council will discuss the request and hold a public hearing for it on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
