UNCW men’s basketball eager to return to play

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team is looking forward to getting back on the court, the only question is when?
The team was put on pause when a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 before the Seahawks game against Drexel on Jan 2. Since then the team has been quarantining.
“Guys are pretty optimistic and looking forward to getting back,” said UNCW head coach Takayo Siddle. “We know when we can find a level of consistency again when we’re practicing again and playing games consistently that we feel really good about our team and where we could be at the end of this whole thing.
Before the positive test, UNCW hadn’t played since beating Delaware State on Dec 23. The long layoff hasn’t been easy for players or coaches.
“The mental toll that it’s taking on my guys it’s such an emotional roller coaster. We go from sitting on the court at Drexel then we get the air taken out of our balloon at the last second. Try to pick them up from there. But I do have a great group of guys. They’re positive and excited about the opportunity to get back.”
Currently, UNCW is scheduled to travel to face Towson on Jan 17-18. Siddle says his team will need to get back into playing shape before they play those games.
“At least the first couple three days we have to try to get some level of conditioning in. Try to get them some more back in form.”
