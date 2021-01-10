New Hanover County Garden Club host Art and Bloom

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Garden Club hosting its annual Art & The Bloom event. This year 28 artists made floral arrangements inspired by artwork from private collections and the Wilmington Art Association. Each arrangement is created with real flowers.
“Designers get six weeks before the event they get a random pic they don’t pick their art,” said Sharon Van Teyens Art and the Bloom Co-Chair. They designed the artwork that we give them.”
The New Hanover County Garden Club, which has been around since 1936 has giving themed this year “Giving Blessings back to the Community”
“So, many people have come and said how this is just such an uplifting event,” said Van Teyens. “They could see something beautiful and they could be out safely.”
The host and event organizers implemented safety measures in accordance with the Governor’s COVID-19 guidelines to keep guests safe and ticket sales were limited to encourage social distancing. But the club not letting the pandemic slow them down from doing what they love.
“We have been very active during this time,” said Van Teyens. “Some have not participated because of their health and that is fine. But others we try to do everything healthy. We just feel that during this pandemic that we needed to be out there and sharing with the community.”
Proceeds will benefit gardening projects and scholarships for nonprofit organizations. Projects that have benefited from Art & The Bloom and New Hanover Garden Club previously include the following:
- Provided four $1,000 and two $500 scholarships to Cape Fear Community College for students studying landscape architecture or gardening studies
- Restored two storm-ravaged gardens at two churches in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach
- Made 100 Blessing Bags for Covid-19 first responders at the New Hanover County Regional Medical Center
- Planted and maintained a pink ribbon garden at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice
- Funded the supplies for a special needs greenhouse at Laney High School
- Funded two junior garden clubs at an elementary school and a preschool
- Made and delivered miniature arrangements to a local assisted living facility
- Funded the planting of fruit trees at an orchard that serves the underserved in Wilmington
- Funded the purchase of gardening tools for the Bellamy Mansion
- Funded restoration work (purchase of trees) for the gardens at the Bellamy Mansion in downtown Wilmington
- Made and delivered miniature floral arrangements for Meals on Wheels trays
