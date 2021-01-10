Leland launches long-term growth plan, invites the public to participate in ‘Leland 2045′

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland continues to see enormous growth as more and new residents decide to call the town their home. As with any increasing population, planning for growth is important which is why the Town of Leland is kicking off the ‘Leland 2045′ initiative.
“As part of Leland 2045 – a 10- to 12-month initiative to create a comprehensive plan for land use over the next 25 years – the Town will host the first of several community meetings later this month,” according to a press release.
The town has partnered with a design firm, Design Workshop, who will help the town update and build up current land use plans, as well as ‘establish a framework for future planning.’
The growth the town is seeing is no joke, the town saw a 73% increase - from 12,614 to 23,544 - in population from 2010 to 2019 and projections show a similar increase over the next few years.
“Leland 2045 will create a community-driven vision for the growth and development of Leland while balancing the need for open space, environmental resiliency, housing opportunities and places for the social well-being of residents and visitors” said Ben Andrea, Leland’s Planning and Inspections Director in a press release.
It’s not just about land use.
“The project will also cover: recommendations for a multimodel transportation network that would encompass bicycle and pedestrian solutions; an analysis of environmental assets and identification of preservation and conservation areas; an inventory of historic, cultural and heritage resources and strategies for enhancing that history and culture through future development; land use and community design; and specific goals, policies and action items needed to implement the Leland 2045 plan,” according to the release.
The public is being given the opportunity to join in the process and can do so this month during a community meeting.
“The first community meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, will include a presentation of the comprehensive plan and what it entails, as well as a survey designed to help guide priorities for supporting growth and economic development while also protecting the Town’s natural environment and promoting cultural diversity. The meeting will be held virtually on the Leland 2045 website. Participants should register in advance; registration instructions are at www.Leland2045.com,” according to the town.
Additional information on the plan can also be found online.
