Leland launches long-term growth plan, invites the public to participate in ‘Leland 2045′

“The first community meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, will include a presentation of the comprehensive plan and what it entails, as well as a survey designed to help guide priorities for supporting growth and economic development while also protecting the Town’s natural environment and promoting cultural diversity. The meeting will be held virtually on the Leland 2045 website. Participants should register in advance; registration instructions are at www.Leland2045.com,” according to the town.