Health clinic provides services at little to no-cost to post-9/11 veterans and military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a tough nine months for everyone, but especially our veterans and military members.
The Hope for The Warriors has a clinic to offer service to post 9/11 veterans and military families. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic provides confidential, high-quality behavioral health care services at little to no-cost without long wait times.
“Right now we are 100% virtual, which means that we can see any post 9/11 veteran or family member anywhere in the state of North Carolina,” said Beverly King, the Clinic Director. “They can be in the mountains at the coast in between. We are able to see them from their home, their car, any device that they have. We are able to utilize that to see them in a safe, confidential environment.”
The clinic location will open in early 2021 and is a local resource connection for the community, including Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville and greater Onslow County area. But if you’re willing to make the drive, anyone from anywhere in the state can make the drive to the clinic.
“One of the great things about the clinic that we have is that we’re trying to de stigmatize asking for help,” said Kind. “We’re confidential, we’re not going to report back to anyone command anything like that. And we have experts in the field that are there to help, we are training people using only evidence based services.”
Services are available regardless of discharge status, role in uniform, combat experience, ability to pay or insurance.
“We know that what we’re doing works, and it’s time limited,” said King. “The expectation is not that you’re going to come see us for two or three years, the expectation is that we’re going to figure out what the main difficulties are and then figure out a way to treat that in a 12 to 16 week timeframe and find some solutions for you. So there’s hope.”
To learn more about the clinic and to make an appointment, click here.
