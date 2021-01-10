First Alert Forecast: few showers to start the week, bright by midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast features seasonable temperatures and increasing rain chances as an area of low pressure ride up from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain odds will grow throughout the day Monday to near 30%, overnight near 50% and with a few lingering showers Tuesday, near 30%.
Temperatures for the middle and end of the week will be slightly above normal reaching close to 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Enjoy lots of dry time through next weekend! Temperatures will get cooler from a dry cold front Saturday and Sunday.
Catch many of these details, including the return of rain chances for part of next week, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.