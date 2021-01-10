UPDATE: CFPUA rescinds boil water advisory for River Bluffs

UPDATE Jan. 11: CFPUA has rescinded the boil water advisory that was issued on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is issuing an emergency boil water advisory for customers in the River Bluffs community effective immediately, Sunday, Jan. 10.
“The advisory was issued due to a leak in a water main. Crews are on-site making repairs to the water system. Approximately 250 customers are affected. Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” according to CFPUA.
Customers are being asked to boil their water for one minute and then letting it cool before using or consuming - or - using an alternative water source.
“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing. Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink,” according to CFPUA.
