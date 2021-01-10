Cape Fear Valley Health offering Bladen County residents COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week

“Following the prioritization schedule from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), we are currently vaccinating Phases 1b, group 1, which includes individuals ages 75 and above, as well as continuing vaccinating first and second doses for healthcare workers in Phase 1a. Starting Wednesday, January 13th, individuals in the current phases being vaccinated may schedule an appointment online at www.capefearvalley.com/covid19 by choosing a time block.