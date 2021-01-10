Cape Fear Valley Health offering Bladen County residents COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health is ready to start offering appointments to patients next week, starting Wednesday. The locations include Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Cape Fear Valley hospitals in Hoke and Bladen counties.
“Following the prioritization schedule from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), we are currently vaccinating Phases 1b, group 1, which includes individuals ages 75 and above, as well as continuing vaccinating first and second doses for healthcare workers in Phase 1a. Starting Wednesday, January 13th, individuals in the current phases being vaccinated may schedule an appointment online at www.capefearvalley.com/covid19 by choosing a time block.
“At Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital, the vaccine clinic will be located at the hospital campus in the main lobby located at the front of the hospital, 501 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown, NC. Individuals should park in the main parking lot,” according to a press release.
The health system is asking those interested in a vaccine to use the online system to do so.
“Additionally, we have set up an automated message line, 910-615-9000, which will be updated throughout the vaccine process with the phase we are currently vaccinating,” the release concludes.
