Wilmington community leaders speak out about events at U.S. Capitol

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday at the entrance of the New Hanover County Government Center in Wilmington Citizens Against the Overthrow of Democracy spoke out against those that stormed the Capitol.
The group, which is made up of religious and community leaders and concerned citizens is still shocked by the events they watch on Wednesday.
“It’s appalling and still unbelievable,” said Sonya Patrick of Wilmington Black Lives Matter. “We live in a nation where we are united together. A lot of elections don’t turn out the way that we want them to but people just organize and just plan for the next one. They don’t go terrorizing and that was an unsuccessful Government takeover.”
“We can all see the facts and the fact is what the people did that day or simply wrong,” added Dorian Cromartie. “They had no real reason to be up there storming the Capitol.”
While the most recent election has divided the county, organizers hope that the healing processes can begin to bring people back together.
“But as long as the people in this country continue to see each other as enemies because somebody said that your enemy,” said event organizer Kojo Nantambu. “Then we won’t have any real peace. And the people that are telling him that or the very wealthy and those who want to stay in power.”
Some in attendance even scared that there could be more events like those that happened at the Capitol in the coming days.
“Based on the history in this nation and things that of happened in the past, no it’s not,” said Patrick. “I don’t believe it is I hope it is. But in my heart, I don’t.”
